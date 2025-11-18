Financial Health Check: Examining CoreWeave Inc (CRWV)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ: CRWV) closed the day trading at $75.33 down -2.62% from the previous closing price of $77.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29.05 million shares were traded. CRWV stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.462 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRWV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.49 and its Current Ratio is at 0.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.79.

On September 30, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $175. Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Venturo Brian M sold 281,250 shares for $87.57 per share. The transaction valued at 24,630,107 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Goldberg Chen sold 13,740 shares of CRWV for $1,247,468 on Nov 11 ’25. The SVP of Engineering now owns 23,344 shares after completing the transaction at $90.79 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, WEST CLAY CAPITAL LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 281,250 shares for $88.39 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRWV now has a Market Capitalization of 37538258944 and an Enterprise Value of 54406000640. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.633 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRWV has reached a high of $187.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.41%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRWV traded about 30.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRWV traded about 35873830 shares per day. A total of 384.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 296.08M. Insiders hold about 42.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.79% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWV as of 1761868800 were 26212872 with a Short Ratio of 0.86, compared to 1759190400 on 32347529. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26212872 and a Short% of Float of 10.94.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.29, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$2.69.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.38B. There is a high estimate of $3.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.99B. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.91B and the low estimate is $11.15B.