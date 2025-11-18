Financial Health Check: Examining Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) closed the day trading at $1.11 down -3.48% from the previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. HUBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUBC now has a Market Capitalization of 24473972 and an Enterprise Value of 48211500. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.631 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUBC is -0.95, which has changed by -0.7935368 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUBC has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.80%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUBC traded about 525.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUBC traded about 319320 shares per day. A total of 3.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.03M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.66% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBC as of 1761868800 were 2094474 with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1759190400 on 1927882. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2094474 and a Short% of Float of 9.629999999999999.

