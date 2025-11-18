Financial Health Check: Examining Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) closed the day trading at $1.64 down -3.53% from the previous closing price of $1.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.85 million shares were traded. HYLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HYLN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.02 and its Current Ratio is at 11.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On October 12, 2023, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2.80 to $1.50. On November 22, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on November 22, 2022, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Thomas Healy bought 159,776 shares for $1.66 per share.

Jose Oxholm bought 31,105 shares of HYLN for $51,600 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Cheri Lantz, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 25,218 shares for $1.66 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYLN now has a Market Capitalization of 288597728 and an Enterprise Value of 188595728. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 44.147 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.061.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HYLN is 2.54, which has changed by -0.45337623 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HYLN has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.72%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HYLN traded about 1.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HYLN traded about 2038530 shares per day. A total of 175.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.54M. Insiders hold about 32.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.91% stake in the company. Shares short for HYLN as of 1761868800 were 15695216 with a Short Ratio of 9.75, compared to 1759190400 on 16563513. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15695216 and a Short% of Float of 11.310001.

Earnings Estimates

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) is currently under the scrutiny of 1 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.25M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25M to a low estimate of $1.25M. As of. The current estimate, Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.51MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5M. There is a high estimate of $1.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.5M and the low estimate is $10.4M.