Financial Health Check: Examining Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)’s Key Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed the day trading at $34.27 down -5.28% from the previous closing price of $36.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.35 million shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.98.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SEDG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 06, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $34 from $26 previously.

On August 08, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $20. BNP Paribas Exane Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on July 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Lando Zvi bought 6,721 shares for $24.42 per share.

AVERY MORE bought 30,000 shares of SEDG for $411,000 on Mar 04 ’25. The Chairman of the Board now owns 274,478 shares after completing the transaction at $13.70 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEDG now has a Market Capitalization of 2049347840 and an Enterprise Value of 1966574720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.881 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.953.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SEDG is 1.66, which has changed by 2.4572384 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $48.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.72%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SEDG traded about 4.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEDG traded about 6056600 shares per day. A total of 59.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.48M. Insiders hold about 2.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.33% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of 1761868800 were 13262578 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1759190400 on 13859111. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13262578 and a Short% of Float of 26.340000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) is currently attracting attention from 17.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.24 and -$3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.62. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $1.96 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $336.47M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $379.3M to a low estimate of $318.7M. As of. The current estimate, Solaredge Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $196.22MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $294.97M. There is a high estimate of $317M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $901.46MBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $996M.