Financial Health Report: D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) closed the day trading at $22.83 down -3.30% from the previous closing price of $23.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29.91 million shares were traded. QBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.928 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QBTS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 54.49 and its Current Ratio is at 54.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on August 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On July 29, 2025, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30. On July 23, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2025, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Nguyen Diane sold 22,803 shares for $23.60 per share. The transaction valued at 538,240 led to the insider holds 566,042 shares of the business.

BARATZ ALAN E sold 168,102 shares of QBTS for $3,895,663 on Nov 13 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 2,633,163 shares after completing the transaction at $23.17 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Markovich John M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 98,060 shares for $23.17 each. As a result, the insider received 2,272,482 and left with 1,482,874 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 7993280512 and an Enterprise Value of 7196839936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 331.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 298.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -85.309.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QBTS is 1.62, which has changed by 14.845637 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has reached a high of $46.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.39%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QBTS traded about 52.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QBTS traded about 42319360 shares per day. A total of 342.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.74M. Insiders hold about 3.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.77% stake in the company. Shares short for QBTS as of 1761868800 were 43274090 with a Short Ratio of 0.82, compared to 1759190400 on 55698574. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 43274090 and a Short% of Float of 12.83.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.5M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.67M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of. The current estimate, D-Wave Quantum Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.31MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.51M. There is a high estimate of $5.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QBTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.83MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.04M and the low estimate is $35M.