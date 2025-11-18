Financial Health Report: Nukkleus Inc (NUKK)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ: NUKK) closed the day trading at $4.44 down -5.53% from the previous closing price of $4.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. NUKK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.391.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUKK now has a Market Capitalization of 60165400 and an Enterprise Value of 33969356. As of this moment, Nukkleus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 250.69.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NUKK is -6.59, which has changed by 1.6857142 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NUKK has reached a high of $78.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.21%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NUKK traded about 4.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NUKK traded about 1173630 shares per day. A total of 13.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.48M. Insiders hold about 20.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.28% stake in the company. Shares short for NUKK as of 1761868800 were 1695982 with a Short Ratio of 0.34, compared to 1759190400 on 1633301. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1695982 and a Short% of Float of 15.190000000000001.