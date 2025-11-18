Financial Health Report: Spectral AI Inc (MDAI)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) closed the day trading at $1.44 down -5.26% from the previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. MDAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5897 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.425.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on January 23, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 ’25 when Erich Spangenberg; ELS 1960 Fa bought 736,131 shares for $2.51 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDAI now has a Market Capitalization of 44192012 and an Enterprise Value of 38411516. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.658 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.173.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MDAI is 0.97, which has changed by 0.3451327 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MDAI has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.19%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MDAI traded about 566.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MDAI traded about 600940 shares per day. A total of 27.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.93M. Insiders hold about 28.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.68% stake in the company. Shares short for MDAI as of 1761868800 were 1114530 with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 1759190400 on 775697. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1114530 and a Short% of Float of 6.08.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.91M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.94M to a low estimate of $2.88M. As of. The current estimate, Spectral AI Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.6MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.31M. There is a high estimate of $4.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.31M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.58MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.9M and the low estimate is $6.26M.