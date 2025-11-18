Financial Metrics Check: Backblaze Inc (BLZE)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Backblaze Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.55, down -7.71% from its previous closing price of $4.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. BLZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.955 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.545.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLZE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on June 24, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 ’25 when Budman Gleb sold 3,499 shares for $6.30 per share. The transaction valued at 22,044 led to the insider holds 1,863,857 shares of the business.

Budman Gleb sold 2,863 shares of BLZE for $18,924 on Feb 27 ’25. The CEO and Chairperson now owns 1,867,356 shares after completing the transaction at $6.61 per share. On Feb 28 ’25, another insider, Suidan Marc, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,413 shares for $6.30 each. As a result, the insider received 15,202 and left with 305,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLZE now has a Market Capitalization of 262436720 and an Enterprise Value of 276398016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.948 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.418.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLZE is 1.36, which has changed by -0.21870047 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLZE has reached a high of $10.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -49.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.44%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLZE traded 724.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1111740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.51M. Insiders hold about 5.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.17% stake in the company. Shares short for BLZE as of 1761868800 were 1395071 with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1759190400 on 1145461. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1395071 and a Short% of Float of 2.5100000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 4.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Backblaze Inc (BLZE).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $37.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.9M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of. The current estimate, Backblaze Inc’s year-ago sales were $33.79MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.22M. There is a high estimate of $38.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $145.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.63MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $166M and the low estimate is $152M.