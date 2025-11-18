Financial Metrics Check: C3.ai Inc (AI)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, C3.ai Inc’s stock clocked out at $13.44, down -4.48% from its previous closing price of $14.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.06 million shares were traded. AI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.65 and its Current Ratio is at 7.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On August 12, 2025, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $17. DA Davidson Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when SIEBEL THOMAS M sold 543,706 shares for $15.24 per share. The transaction valued at 8,286,079 led to the insider holds 1,437,174 shares of the business.

Thomas M. Siebel bought 1,386,127 shares of AI for $21,484,968 on Nov 11 ’25. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Thomas M. Siebel, who serves as the Officer and Director of the company, bought 724,318 shares for $15.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AI now has a Market Capitalization of 1852699904 and an Enterprise Value of 1203370880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.234 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.305.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AI is 1.98, which has changed by -0.5731189 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $45.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.70%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AI traded 7.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7348800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.46M. Insiders hold about 8.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.62% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of 1761868800 were 39434433 with a Short Ratio of 4.94, compared to 1759190400 on 40229733. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39434433 and a Short% of Float of 31.45.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of C3.ai Inc (AI) is currently attracting attention from 12.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$1.55.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $74.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.98M to a low estimate of $73M. As of. The current estimate, C3.ai Inc’s year-ago sales were $94.34MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.63M. There is a high estimate of $80.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $311.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $389.06MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $388.3M and the low estimate is $300M.