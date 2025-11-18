Financial Metrics Check: Churchill Capital Corp X (CCCX)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Churchill Capital Corp X’s stock clocked out at $14.79, down -7.39% from its previous closing price of $15.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.3 million shares were traded. CCCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCCX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.04 and its Current Ratio is at 0.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCCX now has a Market Capitalization of 769819520 and an Enterprise Value of 834690624.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCX has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.90%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCCX traded 4.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3458130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.40M. Insiders hold about 20.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.33% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCX as of 1761868800 were 513220 with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1759190400 on 158240. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 513220 and a Short% of Float of 1.24.