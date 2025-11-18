Financial Metrics Check: Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Getty Images Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.45, down -2.68% from its previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.05 million shares were traded. GETY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.445.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GETY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 3,470,917 shares for $2.27 per share. The transaction valued at 7,890,089 led to the insider holds 70,641,345 shares of the business.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 63,000 shares of GETY for $130,952 on Oct 29 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 74,112,262 shares after completing the transaction at $2.08 per share. On Oct 14 ’25, another insider, Mikael Cho, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 25,555 shares for $2.11 each. As a result, the insider received 53,921 and left with 131,348 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GETY now has a Market Capitalization of 602997312 and an Enterprise Value of 1931810304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.041 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.227.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GETY is 2.08, which has changed by -0.49491525 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GETY has reached a high of $3.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.85%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GETY traded 3.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3425670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 415.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.49M. Insiders hold about 71.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.55% stake in the company. Shares short for GETY as of 1761868800 were 10853813 with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 1759190400 on 10291640. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10853813 and a Short% of Float of 33.160000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) is currently in progress, with 2.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $244.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $246.3M to a low estimate of $242.8M. As of. The current estimate, Getty Images Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $247.32MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $234.9M. There is a high estimate of $237.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232.42M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GETY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $946.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $941.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $944.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $939.29MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $968.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $978.82M and the low estimate is $956.78M.