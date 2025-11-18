Financial Metrics Check: Milestone Scientific Inc (MLSS)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Milestone Scientific Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.31, down -5.45% from its previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.77 million shares were traded. MLSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.334 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.309.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MLSS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

On November 16, 2018, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $1.50. Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 23, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 ’25 when BP4 S.r.l. sold 100,000 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 43,980 led to the insider holds 8,896,765 shares of the business.

BP4 S.r.l. sold 80,000 shares of MLSS for $34,416 on Oct 23 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 8,996,765 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On Oct 22 ’25, another insider, BP4 S.r.l., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 14,427 shares for $0.45 each. As a result, the insider received 6,488 and left with 9,076,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLSS now has a Market Capitalization of 24532222 and an Enterprise Value of 24240658. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.715 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.678.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MLSS is 0.95, which has changed by -0.4677419 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MLSS has reached a high of $1.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.74%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MLSS traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5763910 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.02M. Insiders hold about 33.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.67% stake in the company. Shares short for MLSS as of 1761868800 were 153115 with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 1759190400 on 202456. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 153115 and a Short% of Float of 0.25.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $2.48M. As of. The current estimate, Milestone Scientific Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.01MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5M. There is a high estimate of $2.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.63MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.6M and the low estimate is $9.93M.