Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) was $0.85 for the day, down -4.37% from the previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34.94 million shares were traded. CAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9149 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.825.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On June 18, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $1.50. On May 06, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on May 06, 2025, with a $3 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAN now has a Market Capitalization of 400059744 and an Enterprise Value of 5981259264. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.319 whereas that against EBITDA is -44.347.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAN is 2.93, which has changed by -0.4389937 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAN has reached a high of $3.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.91%.

Shares Statistics:

CAN traded an average of 52.39M shares per day over the past three months and 36505640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 448.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.47M. Shares short for CAN as of 1761868800 were 30557666 with a Short Ratio of 0.58, compared to 1759190400 on 39416568. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30557666 and a Short% of Float of 7.1.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) is the result of assessments by 2.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.2M to a low estimate of $122.1M. As of. The current estimate, Canaan Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $73.61MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.28M. There is a high estimate of $160M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $435.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $461.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.32MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $711.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $900M and the low estimate is $512.3M.