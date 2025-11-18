Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) was $13.0 for the day, down -5.80% from the previous closing price of $13.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25.8 million shares were traded. EOSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.9873 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EOSE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 05, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On August 01, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $6. ROTH MKM Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 20, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Puri Sumeet sold 40,501 shares for $7.11 per share. The transaction valued at 288,097 led to the insider holds 164,290 shares of the business.

Puri Sumeet bought 20,501 shares of EOSE for $143,007 on Sep 08 ’25. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, Walters Marian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $7.90 each. As a result, the insider received 395,000 and left with 133,794 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOSE now has a Market Capitalization of 3747152896 and an Enterprise Value of 5362829824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 84.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.394.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EOSE is 2.18, which has changed by 4.974026 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EOSE has reached a high of $19.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.46%.

Shares Statistics:

EOSE traded an average of 20.92M shares per day over the past three months and 27423290 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 281.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.11M. Insiders hold about 2.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.15% stake in the company. Shares short for EOSE as of 1761868800 were 89441993 with a Short Ratio of 4.28, compared to 1759190400 on 81135958. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 89441993 and a Short% of Float of 32.68.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.43 and -$4.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $100M to a low estimate of $89.7M. As of. The current estimate, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.25MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.89M. There is a high estimate of $106.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.61MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $474.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $562.5M and the low estimate is $414.1M.