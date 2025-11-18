Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Forward Industries, Inc (FWDI) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Forward Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: FWDI) was $8.5 for the day, down -6.80% from the previous closing price of $9.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. FWDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FWDI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when Terence Bernard Wise bought 163,355 shares for $31.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWDI has reached a high of $46.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -61.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.96%.

Shares Statistics:

FWDI traded an average of 574.33K shares per day over the past three months and 1155640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.36M. Insiders hold about 29.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.41% stake in the company.