Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Metagenomi Inc (MGX) Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Metagenomi Inc (NASDAQ: MGX) was $1.7 for the day, down -2.30% from the previous closing price of $1.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. MGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.42 and its Current Ratio is at 6.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 07, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On May 02, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $6. On March 05, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on March 05, 2024, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Noonberg Sarah B. bought 35,832 shares for $1.90 per share.

Sebastian Bernales bought 769,845 shares of MGX for $1,470,404 on Jul 09 ’25. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, Wein Matthew, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 199 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider received 348 and left with 16,693 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGX now has a Market Capitalization of 63829480 and an Enterprise Value of -78621520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.543 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.906.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGX is 0.71, which has changed by 0.029585838 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGX has reached a high of $4.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.62%.

Shares Statistics:

MGX traded an average of 607.87K shares per day over the past three months and 497060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.39M. Insiders hold about 29.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.55% stake in the company. Shares short for MGX as of 1761868800 were 1402015 with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 1759190400 on 1490834. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1402015 and a Short% of Float of 5.13.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 3.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Metagenomi Inc (MGX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.22 and -$2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.97, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.62 and -$2.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $7.7M. As of. The current estimate, Metagenomi Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.61MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.5M. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.3MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40M and the low estimate is $16.2M.