Financial Metrics Unveiled: Adeia Inc (ADEA)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) closed at $12.41 in the last session, down -3.50% from day before closing price of $12.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. ADEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADEA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.72 and its Current Ratio is at 3.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on June 20, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADEA now has a Market Capitalization of 1359021440 and an Enterprise Value of 1692088448. As of this moment, Adeia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.454 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.29.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADEA is 2.41, which has changed by 0.07862723 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADEA has reached a high of $18.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.19%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADEA traded on average about 661.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1223068 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.49M. Insiders hold about 2.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.22% stake in the company. Shares short for ADEA as of 1761868800 were 2895416 with a Short Ratio of 4.38, compared to 1759190400 on 2801188. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2895416 and a Short% of Float of 4.6.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ADEA is 0.20, which was 0.2 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0155521. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 4.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Adeia Inc (ADEA).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $105M. It ranges from a high estimate of $110M to a low estimate of $101.5M. As of. The current estimate, Adeia Inc’s year-ago sales were $119.17MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.77M. There is a high estimate of $99.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $362.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $365.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $376.02MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $402.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $419.7M and the low estimate is $384.42M.