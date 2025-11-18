Financial Metrics Unveiled: Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) closed at $83.03 in the last session, down -2.04% from day before closing price of $84.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.93 million shares were traded. CCJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.875.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCJ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.85 and its Current Ratio is at 2.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Shockey Heidi bought 19,460 shares for $86.33 per share.

Girard Rachelle S. bought 500 shares of CCJ for $39,735 on Sep 10 ’25. On Jun 24 ’25, another insider, Gignac Catherine, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $72.34 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCJ now has a Market Capitalization of 36255215616 and an Enterprise Value of 36380397568. As of this moment, Cameco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 95.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.502 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.865.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCJ is 1.10, which has changed by 0.47511315 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCJ has reached a high of $110.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.30%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCJ traded on average about 5.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4901620 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 435.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 433.22M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.66% stake in the company. Shares short for CCJ as of 1761868800 were 8431570 with a Short Ratio of 1.65, compared to 1759190400 on 13115166.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CCJ is 0.11, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0018876828. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.27. The current Payout Ratio is 40.48% for CCJ, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-11-27 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-02-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of. The current estimate, Cameco Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.18BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $923.85M. There is a high estimate of $946.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $901.44M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.14BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $3.27B.

