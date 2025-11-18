Financial Metrics Unveiled: Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) closed at $5.77 in the last session, down -4.94% from day before closing price of $6.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. CRSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRSR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on October 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Szteinbaum Samuel R. bought 100,000 shares for $6.59 per share. The transaction valued at 658,770 led to the insider holds 420,267 shares of the business.

Kim Sarah Mears sold 5,263 shares of CRSR for $33,788 on Nov 10 ’25. The Director now owns 21,312 shares after completing the transaction at $6.42 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, SARAH KIM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,263 shares for $6.42 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRSR now has a Market Capitalization of 614938944 and an Enterprise Value of 747125952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.516 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.421.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRSR is 1.54, which has changed by -0.07890743 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRSR has reached a high of $13.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.48%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRSR traded on average about 777.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1217310 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 104.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.93M. Insiders hold about 56.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.62% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSR as of 1761868800 were 3132831 with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 1759190400 on 2835498. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3132831 and a Short% of Float of 6.69.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) is currently attracting attention from 7.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $422.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $439.43M to a low estimate of $409.4M. As of. The current estimate, Corsair Gaming Inc’s year-ago sales were $413.62MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $390.73M. There is a high estimate of $401.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $374.67M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.53B.