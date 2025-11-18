Financial Metrics Unveiled: Ocugen Inc (OCGN)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) closed at $1.16 in the last session, down -2.52% from day before closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.4 million shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.271 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.145.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OCGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.85 and its Current Ratio is at 1.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 15, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On March 01, 2023, Chardan Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.50. On August 23, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on August 23, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when MARNA C. WHITTINGTON bought 112,205 shares for $1.10 per share.

PRABHAVATHI FERNANDES bought 146,705 shares of OCGN for $171,029 on Jun 11 ’25. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Fernandes Prabhavathi, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,095 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCGN now has a Market Capitalization of 362291328 and an Enterprise Value of 362690336. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 102.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 67.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.307.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OCGN is 4.58, which has changed by 0.36155605 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OCGN traded on average about 4.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3801880 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 312.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 307.65M. Insiders hold about 1.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.74% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of 1761868800 were 58010350 with a Short Ratio of 12.53, compared to 1759190400 on 52777098. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 58010350 and a Short% of Float of 18.86.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Ocugen Inc (OCGN) is currently in progress, with 3.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.05M