Financial Metrics Unveiled: Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Sterling Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) closed at $332.82 in the last session, down -1.72% from day before closing price of $338.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. STRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $344.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $326.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STRL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 ’25 when Wolf Mark D. sold 3,500 shares for $225.87 per share. The transaction valued at 790,545 led to the insider holds 29,315 shares of the business.

Wolf Mark D. bought 3,500 shares of STRL for $790,545 on Jun 24 ’25. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, O’Brien Dana C., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,154 shares for $206.58 each. As a result, the insider received 2,097,613 and left with 16,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STRL now has a Market Capitalization of 10224021504 and an Enterprise Value of 10310696960. As of this moment, Sterling’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.617 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.985.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STRL is 1.51, which has changed by 0.75498784 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STRL has reached a high of $419.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.26%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STRL traded on average about 612.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1289600 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.67M. Insiders hold about 3.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.47% stake in the company. Shares short for STRL as of 1761868800 were 2992853 with a Short Ratio of 4.88, compared to 1759190400 on 3308169. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2992853 and a Short% of Float of 11.17.

Earnings Estimates

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL) is currently under the scrutiny of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.46 and $9.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.26. EPS for the following year is $11.83, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $12.29 and $11.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $646.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $649.7M to a low estimate of $640M. As of. The current estimate, Sterling Infrastructure Inc’s year-ago sales were $498.83MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $542.57M. There is a high estimate of $555.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $530M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.12BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.77B.