Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) was $10.63 for the day, up 1.05% from the previous closing price of $10.52. In other words, the price has increased by $1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.38 million shares were traded. BTDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BTDR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 21, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $13 from $15 previously.

On March 19, 2025, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $15. On January 27, 2025, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.50.Keefe Bruyette initiated its Outperform rating on January 27, 2025, with a $26.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTDR now has a Market Capitalization of 2357144064 and an Enterprise Value of 2931236096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.311 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.27.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTDR is 2.40, which has changed by -0.088388205 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTDR has reached a high of $27.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.21%.

Shares Statistics:

BTDR traded an average of 7.26M shares per day over the past three months and 11408880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.84M. Insiders hold about 50.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.74% stake in the company. Shares short for BTDR as of 1761868800 were 25421035 with a Short Ratio of 3.50, compared to 1759190400 on 21795733. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25421035 and a Short% of Float of 21.91.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) is underway, with the input of 3.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $255.1M to a low estimate of $147.69M. As of. The current estimate, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s year-ago sales were $69.02MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $215.39M. There is a high estimate of $280.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $650.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $543.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $594.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.78MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $770M.