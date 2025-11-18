Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Bloom Energy Corp (BE)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) was $107.11 for the day, down -4.27% from the previous closing price of $111.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.66 million shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 192.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.83 and its Current Ratio is at 4.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

On October 29, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $105. HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when SHAWN M. SODERBERG bought 1,583 shares for $107.11 per share.

SHAWN M. SODERBERG bought 2,733 shares of BE for $305,795 on Nov 14 ’25. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, SATISH PRABHU CHITOORI, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,085 shares for $104.08 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BE now has a Market Capitalization of 25332666368 and an Enterprise Value of 26278047744. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 38.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.449 whereas that against EBITDA is 186.047.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BE is 3.02, which has changed by 3.7111578 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $147.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.95%.

Shares Statistics:

BE traded an average of 14.04M shares per day over the past three months and 16070000 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.21M. Insiders hold about 8.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.36% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of 1761868800 were 36555354 with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 1759190400 on 39427474. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36555354 and a Short% of Float of 21.86.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Bloom Energy Corp (BE) is currently in the spotlight, with 16.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $720M to a low estimate of $602.41M. As of. The current estimate, Bloom Energy Corp’s year-ago sales were $572.39MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $421.17M. There is a high estimate of $590M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335.22M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.16B and the low estimate is $1.9B.