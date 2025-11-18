Financial Snapshot: Analyzing CEA Industries Inc (BNC)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ: BNC) was $4.89 for the day, down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $5.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. BNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 ’25 when ETTEN NICHOLAS J. bought 9,347 shares for $10.15 per share.

McDonald Anthony K bought 5,848 shares of BNC for $49,999 on Oct 06 ’25. The President now owns 15,025 shares after completing the transaction at $8.55 per share. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, McDonald Anthony K, who serves as the President of the company, bought 1,230 shares for $7.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,668 and bolstered with 9,177 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNC now has a Market Capitalization of 210676256 and an Enterprise Value of 215160896. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 53.424 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.454.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BNC is 0.35, which has changed by -0.23651326 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BNC has reached a high of $82.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -54.99%.

Shares Statistics:

BNC traded an average of 909.25K shares per day over the past three months and 583810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.98M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BNC as of 1761868800 were 535144 with a Short Ratio of 0.59, compared to 1759190400 on 766368. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 535144 and a Short% of Float of 1.24.