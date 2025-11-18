Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) was $14.35 for the day, down -0.07% from the previous closing price of $14.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 43.47 million shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CIFR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.49 and its Current Ratio is at 2.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Arete on September 24, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Kelly Patrick Arthur bought 26,580 shares for $14.08 per share.

Evans Holly Morrow sold 16,269 shares of CIFR for $282,918 on Nov 12 ’25. The Director now owns 210,512 shares after completing the transaction at $17.39 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Williams Wesley Hastie, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,769 shares for $17.51 each. As a result, the insider received 328,645 and left with 208,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIFR now has a Market Capitalization of 5669571072 and an Enterprise Value of 5506106880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 64.85.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CIFR is 2.98, which has changed by 1.1497006 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $25.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.07%.

Shares Statistics:

CIFR traded an average of 48.80M shares per day over the past three months and 58560840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 393.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 311.44M. Insiders hold about 21.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.84% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of 1761868800 were 62799305 with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 1759190400 on 64701303. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 62799305 and a Short% of Float of 21.020001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.63M to a low estimate of $67.7M. As of. The current estimate, Cipher Mining Inc’s year-ago sales were $42.22MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.16M. There is a high estimate of $112.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.93M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $278.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $232M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $253.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.27MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $419.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $716.2M and the low estimate is $252.6M.