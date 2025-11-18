Gaining Ground: Ceco Environmental Corp (CECO) Closes Lower at 47.44, Down -4.14

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ: CECO) closed at $47.44 in the last session, down -4.14% from day before closing price of $49.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. CECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CECO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 18 ’25 when Gleason Todd R sold 100,000 shares for $51.30 per share. The transaction valued at 5,130,140 led to the insider holds 410,835 shares of the business.

Gleason Todd R sold 101,899 shares of CECO for $5,025,669 on Sep 19 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 410,835 shares after completing the transaction at $49.32 per share. On Sep 22 ’25, another insider, Gleason Todd R, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 98,101 shares for $50.45 each. As a result, the insider received 4,949,127 and left with 410,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CECO now has a Market Capitalization of 1690810496 and an Enterprise Value of 1910337536. As of this moment, Ceco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.734.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CECO is 1.37, which has changed by 0.6668912 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CECO has reached a high of $56.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.03%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CECO traded on average about 545.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 399810 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.29M. Insiders hold about 15.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.08% stake in the company. Shares short for CECO as of 1761868800 were 2671385 with a Short Ratio of 4.90, compared to 1759190400 on 2384929. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2671385 and a Short% of Float of 9.140000500000001.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CECO, which recently paid a dividend on 2017-09-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2017-09-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1992-09-29 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Ceco Environmental Corp (CECO) is currently being evaluated by a team of 6.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.0. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $205.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.4M to a low estimate of $198.6M. As of. The current estimate, Ceco Environmental Corp’s year-ago sales were $158.57MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.1M. There is a high estimate of $200.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $773.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $758.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $765.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $557.93MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $878.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $908M and the low estimate is $850.7M.

