Gaining Ground: ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT) Closes Lower at 14.21, Down -7.91

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of ClearPoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) closed at $14.21 in the last session, down -7.91% from day before closing price of $15.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. CLPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.572 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.56 and its Current Ratio is at 6.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when PTC Therapeutics, Inc. bought 894,578 shares for $16.53 per share.

BURNETT JOSEPH sold 26,463 shares of CLPT for $714,021 on Oct 10 ’25. The CEO and President now owns 217,059 shares after completing the transaction at $26.98 per share. On Oct 10 ’25, another insider, JOSEPH M BURNETT TRUST, who serves as the Affiliate of Director of the company, bought 26,463 shares for $28.96 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLPT now has a Market Capitalization of 403953600 and an Enterprise Value of 401419200. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.692 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.278.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLPT is 1.06, which has changed by 0.4065634 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLPT has reached a high of $30.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.39%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLPT traded on average about 987.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1414240 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.48M. Insiders hold about 13.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CLPT as of 1761868800 were 2504930 with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 1759190400 on 2571954. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2504930 and a Short% of Float of 9.13.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.4M to a low estimate of $9.7M. As of. The current estimate, ClearPoint Neuro Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.77MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.25M. There is a high estimate of $12.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.39MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57M and the low estimate is $44.2M.