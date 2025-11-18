Gaining Ground: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Closes Lower at 35.58, Down -3.79

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) closed at $35.58 in the last session, down -3.79% from day before closing price of $36.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29.93 million shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HIMS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Boughton Soleil sold 2,637 shares for $42.53 per share. The transaction valued at 112,152 led to the insider holds 155,856 shares of the business.

Boughton Soleil bought 2,637 shares of HIMS for $112,152 on Nov 10 ’25. On Oct 27 ’25, another insider, Boughton Soleil, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2,637 shares for $50.10 each. As a result, the insider received 132,114 and left with 158,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMS now has a Market Capitalization of 8099734528 and an Enterprise Value of 8588013056. As of this moment, Hims’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.884 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.966.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HIMS is 2.44, which has changed by 0.5716107 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $72.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.13%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HIMS traded on average about 28.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 34318830 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 219.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.39M. Insiders hold about 10.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.38% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of 1761868800 were 70158018 with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 1759190400 on 71013939. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 70158018 and a Short% of Float of 38.12.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) is underway, with the input of 12.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $617.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $624.72M to a low estimate of $608.22M. As of. The current estimate, Hims & Hers Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $481.14MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $656.19M. There is a high estimate of $673.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630.7M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.02B and the low estimate is $2.52B.

