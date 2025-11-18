Gaining Ground: Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Closes Lower at 1.26, Down -5.26

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) closed at $1.26 in the last session, down -5.26% from day before closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.76 million shares were traded. TNYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNYA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.64 and its Current Ratio is at 4.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

On November 30, 2023, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7. On June 15, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Higa Tomohiro sold 1,367 shares for $1.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,818 led to the insider holds 93,971 shares of the business.

Tingley Whittemore sold 2,877 shares of TNYA for $3,826 on Nov 17 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 169,926 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Ali Faraz, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,126 shares for $1.33 each. As a result, the insider received 4,158 and left with 299,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNYA now has a Market Capitalization of 209797424 and an Enterprise Value of 165012416.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TNYA is 3.14, which has changed by -0.4140969 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TNYA has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNYA traded on average about 4.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3524970 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 163.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.16M. Insiders hold about 8.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.83% stake in the company. Shares short for TNYA as of 1761868800 were 18589526 with a Short Ratio of 4.31, compared to 1759190400 on 14980954. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18589526 and a Short% of Float of 31.319999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) is currently in the spotlight, with 8.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.61.