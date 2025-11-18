Gaining Ground: Velo3D Inc (VELO) Closes Lower at 4.35, Down -6.65

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Velo3D Inc (NASDAQ: VELO) closed at $4.35 in the last session, down -6.65% from day before closing price of $4.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. VELO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VELO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VELO now has a Market Capitalization of 90967944 and an Enterprise Value of 110591952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.099.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VELO is 2.16, which has changed by -0.6813675 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VELO has reached a high of $28.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VELO traded on average about 975.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 596360 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.27M. Insiders hold about 89.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.71% stake in the company. Shares short for VELO as of 1761868800 were 1078736 with a Short Ratio of 1.11, compared to 1759190400 on 444931. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1078736 and a Short% of Float of 14.280000000000001.