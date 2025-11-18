In the Green: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Closes at $7.59, Up/Down -7.21% from Previous Day

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) closed at $7.59 down -7.21% from its previous closing price of $8.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.98 million shares were traded. ARRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Array Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

On November 06, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $10. Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’24 when Manning Neil bought 5,700 shares for $5.21 per share. The transaction valued at 29,697 led to the insider holds 29,366 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARRY now has a Market Capitalization of 1159355520 and an Enterprise Value of 2120585600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.475.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARRY is 1.68, which has changed by 0.34098363 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARRY has reached a high of $10.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.89%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARRY has traded an average of 7.57M shares per day and 8660940 over the past ten days. A total of 152.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.15M. Insiders hold about 1.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 131.89% stake in the company. Shares short for ARRY as of 1761868800 were 42860321 with a Short Ratio of 5.66, compared to 1759190400 on 38784493. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 42860321 and a Short% of Float of 31.319999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $211.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $231.2M to a low estimate of $196.8M. As of. The current estimate, Array Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $275.23MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.26M. There is a high estimate of $441M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.4M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $915.81MBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.26B.