Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: SLMT) closed at $6.62 down -3.64% from its previous closing price of $6.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. SLMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.2779.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brera Holdings PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 0.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLMT now has a Market Capitalization of 16283353 and an Enterprise Value of 18602370. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 251.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.974 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.748.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLMT is 2.58, which has changed by 0.090476155 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLMT has reached a high of $52.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -53.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.03%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLMT has traded an average of 1.48M shares per day and 831350 over the past ten days. A total of 63.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.19M. Insiders hold about 32.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.38% stake in the company. Shares short for SLMT as of 1761868800 were 713521 with a Short Ratio of 0.48, compared to 1757894400 on 8995. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 713521 and a Short% of Float of 64.23.