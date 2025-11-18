In the Green: Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Closes at $7.73, Up/Down -4.69% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) closed at $7.73 down -4.69% from its previous closing price of $8.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17.12 million shares were traded. NVTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.28 and its Current Ratio is at 7.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Wunderlich Gary Kent JR bought 50,000 shares for $12.66 per share.

GLICKMAN TODD sold 96,313 shares of NVTS for $1,017,065 on Nov 05 ’25. The Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer now owns 891,268 shares after completing the transaction at $10.56 per share. On Oct 16 ’25, another insider, Eugene Sheridan, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $15.63 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVTS now has a Market Capitalization of 1775998080 and an Enterprise Value of 1517867520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.818 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.439.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVTS is 3.18, which has changed by 3.3602152 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVTS has reached a high of $17.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.23%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVTS has traded an average of 37.95M shares per day and 31769260 over the past ten days. A total of 214.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.94M. Insiders hold about 20.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.96% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTS as of 1761868800 were 40089979 with a Short Ratio of 1.06, compared to 1759190400 on 48042941. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 40089979 and a Short% of Float of 25.44.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 7.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.5M to a low estimate of $6.8M. As of. The current estimate, Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s year-ago sales were $17.98MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.05M. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.3MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $33.5M.