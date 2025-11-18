In the Green: Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Closes at $34.1, Up/Down -6.37% from Previous Day

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) closed at $34.1 down -6.37% from its previous closing price of $36.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32.53 million shares were traded. SMCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.635.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Super Micro Computer Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.95 and its Current Ratio is at 5.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when WEIGAND DAVID E sold 25,000 shares for $45.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,128,500 led to the insider holds 100,188 shares of the business.

WEIGAND DAVID E sold 25,000 shares of SMCI for $1,007,281 on Sep 03 ’25. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,188 shares after completing the transaction at $40.29 per share. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, DAVID WEIGAND, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $40.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMCI now has a Market Capitalization of 20356714496 and an Enterprise Value of 21311406080. As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.012 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.584.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMCI is 1.56, which has changed by 0.28829145 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMCI has reached a high of $66.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMCI has traded an average of 29.22M shares per day and 33582120 over the past ten days. A total of 596.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.08M. Insiders hold about 14.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.15% stake in the company. Shares short for SMCI as of 1761868800 were 76819270 with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 1759190400 on 92610786. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 76819270 and a Short% of Float of 16.98.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) reflects the combined expertise of 17.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $3.04, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.34B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11B to a low estimate of $9.13B. As of. The current estimate, Super Micro Computer Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.68BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.19B. There is a high estimate of $10.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.35B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.97BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.89B and the low estimate is $40.43B.

