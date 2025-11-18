In the Green: Tron Inc (TRON) Closes at $1.88, Up/Down -4.08% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Tron Inc (NASDAQ: TRON) closed at $1.88 down -4.08% from its previous closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. TRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.835.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tron Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.19 and its Current Ratio is at 15.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Deborah McDaniel-Hand bought 100,000 shares for $5.00 per share.

Melton Christopher sold 15,000 shares of TRON for $75,900 on Aug 22 ’25. The Director now owns 31,818 shares after completing the transaction at $5.06 per share. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, Jordan Schur, who serves as the Former Affiliate (Affiliate of of the company, bought 818,000 shares for $7.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRON now has a Market Capitalization of 483470976 and an Enterprise Value of 473319200. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 108.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 106.183 whereas that against EBITDA is -184.279.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRON is 13.66, which has changed by 2.2666667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRON has reached a high of $12.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.50%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRON has traded an average of 2.88M shares per day and 1444460 over the past ten days. A total of 257.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 248.45M. Insiders hold about 3.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.44% stake in the company. Shares short for TRON as of 1761868800 were 9796843 with a Short Ratio of 3.41, compared to 1759190400 on 8812257. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9796843 and a Short% of Float of 3.8699999999999997.