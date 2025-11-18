Insider’s View: Deciphering Bumble Inc (BMBL)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) closed at $3.57 in the last session, down -0.83% from day before closing price of $3.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.13 million shares were traded. BMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.735 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BMBL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.48 and its Current Ratio is at 3.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 ’25 when Hsiao Sissie L. sold 2,707 shares for $5.82 per share. The transaction valued at 15,745 led to the insider holds 71,120 shares of the business.

Hsiao Sissie L. bought 2,707 shares of BMBL for $15,745 on Oct 06 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Herd Whitney Wolfe, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,365,116 shares for $6.26 each. As a result, the insider received 8,545,626 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMBL now has a Market Capitalization of 567446784 and an Enterprise Value of 1056249152. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.053 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.931.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMBL is 2.00, which has changed by -0.539642 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.50%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BMBL traded on average about 2.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3479970 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.30M. Insiders hold about 45.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.24% stake in the company. Shares short for BMBL as of 1761868800 were 11116110 with a Short Ratio of 3.73, compared to 1759190400 on 11434156. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11116110 and a Short% of Float of 21.78.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $222.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $235.77M to a low estimate of $219.57M. As of. The current estimate, Bumble Inc’s year-ago sales were $261.65MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $210.77M. There is a high estimate of $220M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.19M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $979.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $961M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $965.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $871.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $982.4M and the low estimate is $834.9M.