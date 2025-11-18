Insider’s View: Deciphering Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Cloudastructure Inc (NASDAQ: CSAI) closed at $1.28 in the last session, down -3.76% from day before closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. CSAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2412.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.27 and its Current Ratio is at 4.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Bentley Sheldon Richard sold 25,000 shares for $1.41 per share. The transaction valued at 35,250 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Bentley Sheldon Richard sold 25,000 shares of CSAI for $34,250 on Nov 11 ’25. The Founder now owns 75,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.37 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, Bentley Sheldon Richard, who serves as the Founder of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $1.98 each. As a result, the insider received 49,500 and left with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSAI now has a Market Capitalization of 23751672 and an Enterprise Value of 18660056. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.017 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.507.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSAI has reached a high of $52.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.18%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSAI traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2346800 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.42M. Insiders hold about 5.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.96% stake in the company. Shares short for CSAI as of 1761868800 were 796391 with a Short Ratio of 0.74, compared to 1759190400 on 446647. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 796391 and a Short% of Float of 4.33.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) in the stock market.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2M. There is a high estimate of $1.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2M. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6M and the low estimate is $6M.