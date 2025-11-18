Insider’s View: Deciphering Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) closed at $11.47 in the last session, down -5.21% from day before closing price of $12.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. LSPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.985 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LSPD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.46 and its Current Ratio is at 4.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Shapiro John R bought 2,611 shares for $11.84 per share.

Shapiro John R bought 2,121 shares of LSPD for $25,376 on Sep 08 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Shapiro John R, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,818 shares for $11.56 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSPD now has a Market Capitalization of 1559732096 and an Enterprise Value of 1114671104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.963 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.895.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LSPD is 2.14, which has changed by -0.3148358 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LSPD has reached a high of $18.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.42%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LSPD traded on average about 571.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 952090 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.39M. Insiders hold about 10.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.26% stake in the company. Shares short for LSPD as of 1761868800 were 4077853 with a Short Ratio of 7.14, compared to 1759190400 on 5008679. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4077853 and a Short% of Float of 3.35.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) is currently being evaluated by 13.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $310.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $317.2M to a low estimate of $303.3M. As of. The current estimate, Lightspeed Commerce Inc’s year-ago sales were $280.13MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $283.8M. There is a high estimate of $290.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $269.77M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.33B.