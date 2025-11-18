Insider’s View: Deciphering MKDWELL Tech Inc (MKDW)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of MKDWELL Tech Inc (NASDAQ: MKDW) closed at $0.16 in the last session, down -4.03% from day before closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.35 million shares were traded. MKDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1679 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1521.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKDW now has a Market Capitalization of 22548238.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKDW has reached a high of $1.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MKDW traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5159090 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.64M. Insiders hold about 75.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company.