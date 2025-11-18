Insider’s View: Deciphering Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) closed at $18.9 in the last session, down -0.16% from day before closing price of $18.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.19 million shares were traded. TME stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.805.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TME’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.08 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when LIANG ZHU bought 500,000 shares for $25.21 per share.

PAN TSAI-CHUN bought 400,960 shares of TME for $10,358,603 on Aug 18 ’25. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, PANG KAR SHUN CUSSION, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $25.42 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TME now has a Market Capitalization of 31831404544 and an Enterprise Value of 42335379456. As of this moment, Tencent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.335 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.362.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TME is 0.48, which has changed by 0.69775784 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TME has reached a high of $26.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.09%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TME traded on average about 5.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8761480 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 576.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 576.15M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.63% stake in the company. Shares short for TME as of 1761868800 were 14133910 with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1759190400 on 14931475. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14133910 and a Short% of Float of 2.9000001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) is a result of the insights provided by 9.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.54 and $5.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.18. EPS for the following year is $6.94, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $7.34 and $6.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5B to a low estimate of $8.38B. As of. The current estimate, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s year-ago sales were $7.46BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.35B. There is a high estimate of $8.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.2B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.4BBased on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.03B and the low estimate is $33.44B.