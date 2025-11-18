Investor’s Delight: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Closes Weak at 1.04, Down -3.70

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) was $1.04 for the day, down -3.70% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60.93 million shares were traded. BYND stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BYND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 24, 2025, Reiterated its Underperform rating but revised its target price to $1.50 from $2 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 ’25 when GRAYSON CHELSEA A sold 492 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 984 led to the insider holds 41,209 shares of the business.

Chelsea Grayson bought 492 shares of BYND for $984 on Oct 27 ’25. On Sep 25 ’25, another insider, GRAYSON CHELSEA A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 492 shares for $2.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,407 and left with 41,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYND now has a Market Capitalization of 471712960 and an Enterprise Value of 1665991040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.734 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.957.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BYND is 2.54, which has changed by -0.77868855 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has reached a high of $7.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.38%.

Shares Statistics:

BYND traded an average of 167.61M shares per day over the past three months and 125979330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 453.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.75M. Insiders hold about 4.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.06% stake in the company. Shares short for BYND as of 1761868800 were 65024326 with a Short Ratio of 0.39, compared to 1759190400 on 39586789. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 65024326 and a Short% of Float of 16.440001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$1.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $65M to a low estimate of $63.14M. As of. The current estimate, Beyond Meat Inc’s year-ago sales were $76.66MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.51M. There is a high estimate of $65.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $277.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.45MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278M and the low estimate is $265.8M.