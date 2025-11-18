Investor’s Delight: Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Closes Weak at 6.76, Down -3.15

The closing price of Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) was $6.76 for the day, down -3.15% from the previous closing price of $6.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.09 million shares were traded. PSFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.045 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSFE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.55.

On January 17, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19. On November 30, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $11.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 30, 2023, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Wiseman Elliott bought 100 shares for $15.00 per share.

Swales Richard bought 2,149 shares of PSFE for $29,807 on Jul 21 ’25. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, Swales Richard, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,987 shares for $12.54 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSFE now has a Market Capitalization of 397803936 and an Enterprise Value of 2678571264. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.591 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.64.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSFE is 1.89, which has changed by -0.6002291 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSFE has reached a high of $24.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -52.01%.

Shares Statistics:

PSFE traded an average of 351.51K shares per day over the past three months and 859360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.69M. Insiders hold about 51.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.56% stake in the company. Shares short for PSFE as of 1761868800 were 1946242 with a Short Ratio of 5.54, compared to 1759190400 on 1756599. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1946242 and a Short% of Float of 28.129998.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.89 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $444.9M to a low estimate of $437M. As of. The current estimate, Paysafe Limited’s year-ago sales were $420.07MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $426.84M. There is a high estimate of $439.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $416.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.78B.

