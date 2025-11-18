Investor’s Delight: POET Technologies Inc (POET) Closes Weak at 4.17, Down -5.23

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) was $4.17 for the day, down -5.23% from the previous closing price of $4.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.07 million shares were traded. POET stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.115.

Ratios:

Our analysis of POET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 18, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 ’25 when Riley Family Trust UAD October bought 8,163 shares for $6.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POET now has a Market Capitalization of 549479424 and an Enterprise Value of 333442912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 497.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 712.567 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.753.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for POET is 0.53, which has changed by 0.08108103 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, POET has reached a high of $9.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.22%.

Shares Statistics:

POET traded an average of 9.13M shares per day over the past three months and 11200890 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.31M. Insiders hold about 0.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for POET as of 1761868800 were 11333739 with a Short Ratio of 1.24, compared to 1759190400 on 6657086. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11333739 and a Short% of Float of 9.1000006.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of POET Technologies Inc (POET) in the stock market.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $829.95k to a low estimate of $829.95k. As of. The current estimate, POET Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $41.73k

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.55kBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.83M and the low estimate is $13.83M.