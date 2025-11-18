Investor’s Delight: Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Closes Weak at 6.77, Down -5.45

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) was $6.77 for the day, down -5.45% from the previous closing price of $7.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.91 million shares were traded. RCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.315 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RCAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.47 and its Current Ratio is at 10.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 03, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On March 11, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13. On June 14, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on June 14, 2024, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 ’25 when Christopher Moe bought 10,000 shares for $10.90 per share.

Moe Christopher R. sold 10,000 shares of RCAT for $109,100 on Sep 29 ’25. The Director now owns 53,073 shares after completing the transaction at $10.91 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Moe Christopher R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $10.11 each. As a result, the insider received 303,300 and left with 73,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCAT now has a Market Capitalization of 808142592 and an Enterprise Value of 624137024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 49.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 83.845 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.514.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RCAT is 1.70, which has changed by 0.5105485 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RCAT has reached a high of $16.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.61%.

Shares Statistics:

RCAT traded an average of 11.97M shares per day over the past three months and 10567610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.71M. Insiders hold about 12.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.11% stake in the company. Shares short for RCAT as of 1761868800 were 23548347 with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 1759190400 on 22473117. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23548347 and a Short% of Float of 22.509999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) is a result of the insights provided by 3 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.66M. There is a high estimate of $28.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.19M. A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.84MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $170.43M and the low estimate is $100M.