Investor’s Delight: Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Closes Weak at 13.88, Down -0.50

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) was $13.88 for the day, down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $13.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22.82 million shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.235 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.335.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.47 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

On September 26, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $24. On September 24, 2025, Arete started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Arete initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2025, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 ’25 when Werner Ryan D. sold 14,984 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 344,632 led to the insider holds 822,775 shares of the business.

Les Jason sold 113,948 shares of RIOT for $2,283,518 on Oct 03 ’25. The CEO now owns 769,911 shares after completing the transaction at $20.04 per share. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, Les Jason, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 12,800 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 256,000 and left with 883,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 5160684032 and an Enterprise Value of 5701788672. As of this moment, Riot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.949 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.211.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RIOT is 3.89, which has changed by 0.13691926 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $23.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.02%.

Shares Statistics:

RIOT traded an average of 33.82M shares per day over the past three months and 26081170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 371.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.97M. Insiders hold about 6.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.33% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of 1761868800 were 51408523 with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 1759190400 on 66281738. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 51408523 and a Short% of Float of 14.09.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) is currently being evaluated by 1 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $187M to a low estimate of $136.26M. As of. The current estimate, Riot Platforms Inc’s year-ago sales were $142.56MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.59M. There is a high estimate of $208.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.08M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $667.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $376.66MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $777M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $554.82M.