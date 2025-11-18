Investor’s Delight: Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Closes Weak at 13.88, Down -0.50

Abby Carey

Companies

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) was $13.88 for the day, down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $13.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22.82 million shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.235 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.335.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.47 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

On September 26, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $24. On September 24, 2025, Arete started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Arete initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2025, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 ’25 when Werner Ryan D. sold 14,984 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 344,632 led to the insider holds 822,775 shares of the business.

Les Jason sold 113,948 shares of RIOT for $2,283,518 on Oct 03 ’25. The CEO now owns 769,911 shares after completing the transaction at $20.04 per share. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, Les Jason, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 12,800 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 256,000 and left with 883,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 5160684032 and an Enterprise Value of 5701788672. As of this moment, Riot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.949 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.211.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RIOT is 3.89, which has changed by 0.13691926 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $23.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.02%.

Shares Statistics:

RIOT traded an average of 33.82M shares per day over the past three months and 26081170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 371.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.97M. Insiders hold about 6.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.33% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of 1761868800 were 51408523 with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 1759190400 on 66281738. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 51408523 and a Short% of Float of 14.09.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) is currently being evaluated by 1 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $187M to a low estimate of $136.26M. As of. The current estimate, Riot Platforms Inc’s year-ago sales were $142.56MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.59M. There is a high estimate of $208.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.08M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $667.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $376.66MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $777M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $554.82M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.