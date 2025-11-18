Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) closed the day trading at $6.76 down -7.02% from the previous closing price of $7.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. ARCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.86 and its Current Ratio is at 7.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCT now has a Market Capitalization of 192068752 and an Enterprise Value of 37695752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.386 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.501.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARCT is 2.12, which has changed by -0.59745294 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCT has reached a high of $24.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -57.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -52.67%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARCT traded about 1.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARCT traded about 1013190 shares per day. A total of 27.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.02M. Insiders hold about 8.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.66% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCT as of 1761868800 were 6948548 with a Short Ratio of 5.76, compared to 1759190400 on 5143436. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6948548 and a Short% of Float of 39.380002.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 9.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.51, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.49 and -$4.4.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.85M. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7M. A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $152.31MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173.94M and the low estimate is $14.6M.