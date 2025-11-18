Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Circle Internet Group Inc (CRCL)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Circle Internet Group Inc (NYSE: CRCL) closed the day trading at $76.59 down -6.47% from the previous closing price of $81.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23.47 million shares were traded. CRCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.1.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRCL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On November 10, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150. On October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $160.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 22, 2025, with a $160 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Neville Patrick Sean sold 33,569 shares for $85.05 per share. The transaction valued at 2,855,043 led to the insider holds 33,568 shares of the business.

Date Rajeev V sold 190,867 shares of CRCL for $15,952,027 on Nov 14 ’25. The Director now owns 127,247 shares after completing the transaction at $83.58 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Date Rajeev V, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 62,600 shares for $85.59 each. As a result, the insider received 5,357,820 and left with 17,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRCL now has a Market Capitalization of 19487375360 and an Enterprise Value of 16850308096. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.987 whereas that against EBITDA is -117.895.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRCL has reached a high of $298.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -39.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.51%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRCL traded about 12.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRCL traded about 19263690 shares per day. A total of 215.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.03M. Insiders hold about 43.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.18% stake in the company. Shares short for CRCL as of 1761868800 were 19571661 with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 1759190400 on 15088170. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19571661 and a Short% of Float of 10.33.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $752.42M. There is a high estimate of $820.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $673M. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.75B and the low estimate is $2.69B.