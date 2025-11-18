Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing DeFi Development Corp (DFDV)’s Performance

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

DeFi Development Corp (NASDAQ: DFDV) closed the day trading at $6.74 down -3.23% from the previous closing price of $6.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.49 million shares were traded. DFDV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.515.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DFDV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on August 04, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when LEMOS MARCELO bought 5,243 shares for $43.55 per share.

JANOVER BLAKE sold 738,632 shares of DFDV for $3,999,997 on Apr 04 ’25. The CHIEF COMMERICAL OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $5.42 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DFDV now has a Market Capitalization of 211565808 and an Enterprise Value of 160458624. As of this moment, DeFi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 57.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 45.576 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.263.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DFDV is -6.76, which has changed by 11.287049 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DFDV has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -51.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.27%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DFDV traded about 2.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DFDV traded about 2141230 shares per day. A total of 17.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.57M. Insiders hold about 48.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.12% stake in the company. Shares short for DFDV as of 1761868800 were 5454284 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1759190400 on 4966860. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5454284 and a Short% of Float of 22.42.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) involves the perspectives of 2 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.08M. There is a high estimate of $3.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.75M. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.5M and the low estimate is $18M.