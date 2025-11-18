Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) closed the day trading at $25.04 down -4.94% from the previous closing price of $26.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.51 million shares were traded. GLXY stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLXY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.35 and its Current Ratio is at 1.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on November 06, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On October 21, 2025, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $50. On July 31, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on July 31, 2025, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when DEASON DOUGLAS R bought 9,000 shares for $30.82 per share. The transaction valued at 277,380 led to the insider holds 19,000 shares of the business.

DEASON DOUGLAS R bought 8,000 shares of GLXY for $243,360 on Nov 12 ’25. The Director now owns 27,000 shares after completing the transaction at $30.42 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, DEASON DOUGLAS R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $30.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 211,260 and bolstered with 34,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLXY now has a Market Capitalization of 10113181696 and an Enterprise Value of 8440623104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.356.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLXY is 4.02, which has changed by 0.15526319 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLXY has reached a high of $45.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.18%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLXY traded about 8.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLXY traded about 8889690 shares per day. A total of 192.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.18M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.68% stake in the company. Shares short for GLXY as of 1761868800 were 23988235 with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 1759190400 on 19072849.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) is currently drawing attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.59 and -$1.14.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $18.83B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.06B to a low estimate of $13.7B. As of. The current estimate, Galaxy Digital Inc’s year-ago sales were $999.16MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.27B. There is a high estimate of $22.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.35B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLXY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.91B and the low estimate is $61.83B.