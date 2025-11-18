Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Whitefiber Inc (WYFI)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Whitefiber Inc (NASDAQ: WYFI) closed the day trading at $18.25 up 1.39% from the previous closing price of $18.0. In other words, the price has increased by $1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. WYFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WYFI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 27, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $45 from $34 previously.

On October 01, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34. On September 02, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Roth Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 02, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WYFI now has a Market Capitalization of 698244800 and an Enterprise Value of 573110336. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.164 whereas that against EBITDA is -180.937.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYFI has reached a high of $40.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.63%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WYFI traded about 1.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WYFI traded about 1177810 shares per day. A total of 37.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.58M. Insiders hold about 74.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.91% stake in the company. Shares short for WYFI as of 1761868800 were 734561 with a Short Ratio of 0.62, compared to 1759190400 on 1110258. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 734561 and a Short% of Float of 6.859999999999999.